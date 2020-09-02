Biden campaign confirms former VP to visit Kenosha on Thursday

article

The Biden campaign confirms for FOX6 News that former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A campaign news release says the Bidens will hold "a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face."

The Biden visit follows after President Trump’s visit to Kenosha Tuesday -- and a new ad by the Trump campaign on Kenosha.