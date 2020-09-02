Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Biden campaign confirms former VP to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Published 
Updated 52 mins ago
2020-election
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Joe Biden

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Biden campaign confirms for FOX6 News that former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden will visit Kenosha on Thursday, Sept. 3.

A campaign news release says the Bidens will hold "a community meeting in Kenosha to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face."

The Biden visit follows after President Trump’s visit to Kenosha Tuesday -- and a new ad by the Trump campaign on Kenosha.