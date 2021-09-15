Biden to announce 'national security initiative' Wednesday

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon about a "national security initiative."

Biden’s address, which will stream live on LiveNOW from FOX, will take place in the East Room of the White House at 5 p.m. ET.

The White House has been mum on the details of the initiative, but a report by The Sydney Morning Herald indicates it involves Australia and the United Kingdom.

The report states the U.S. will announce a new working group with the two countries to share advanced technologies, such as long-range missiles and nuclear submarines.

Australia’s Defence Minister Peter Dutton and Foreign Minister Marise Payne are in Washington for a series of meetings over the next two days.