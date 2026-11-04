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Big races called in Arizona; Trump reacts to midterm results l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published November 4, 2026 10:01 AM MST
Published November 4, 2026 10:01 AM MST

From the latest Arizona election results, to President Trump's reaction to the midterms, and a dramatic flood rescue, here are your top stories for November 4, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Election results still coming in

We continue to track the latest 2026 General Election results as ballots continue to be counted. Read more.

2. President Trump reacts to 2026 Election results

3. ‘Blue tsunami’ hits Arizona

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2026 Election: Early results show 'blue tsunami' in Arizona
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2026 Election: Early results show 'blue tsunami' in Arizona

The Associated Press projects Democratic incumbents Katie Hobbs, Kris Mayes and Adrian Fontes all won their respective races. Track live updates and vote counts on FOX 10 Phoenix.

4. Bodycam: Dramatic rescue of trapped woman and dog in surging floodwaters

5. Arrest made in deadly Scottsdale shooting

Featured

Man killed in possible Scottsdale road rage shooting, PD says
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Man killed in possible Scottsdale road rage shooting, PD says

Scottsdale Police arrested a suspect after a deadly shooting Tuesday near 87th Street and Cactus Road. Authorities say the shooting may have stemmed from road rage.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews