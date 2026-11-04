Big races called in Arizona; Trump reacts to midterm results l Morning News Brief

From the latest Arizona election results, to President Trump's reaction to the midterms, and a dramatic flood rescue, here are your top stories for November 4, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Election results still coming in

We continue to track the latest 2026 General Election results as ballots continue to be counted. Read more.

2. President Trump reacts to 2026 Election results

3. ‘Blue tsunami’ hits Arizona

Featured article

4. Bodycam: Dramatic rescue of trapped woman and dog in surging floodwaters

5. Arrest made in deadly Scottsdale shooting