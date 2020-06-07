Bighorn Fire in Coronado National Forest burning 1,000 acres, 0% contained

article

A 1,000 acre wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains is currently at 0% containment, fire officials said on Sunday.

Officials say the Bighorn Fire was caused by lightning that struck the Coronado National Forest on June 5.

Firefighters were able to prevent further spread towards the forest boundary, but it continues to move northeast through Table Mountain.

A temporary flight restriction is set over the area, and the following trails have been affected by the fire:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.