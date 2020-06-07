Bighorn Fire in Coronado National Forest burning 3,277 acres, 10% contained

article

A 3,000-acre wildfire burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains is 10% contained.

As of June 10, Oro Valley Police say the fire is 3,277 square acres and is active in Alamo and Pima Canyon. The flames are expected to move east, and smoke is being blown into the city due to moderate wind blowing through the area.

Officials say the Bighorn Fire was caused by lightning that struck the Coronado National Forest on June 5.

Firefighters were able to prevent further spread towards the forest boundary, but it continues to move northeast through Table Mountain.

A temporary flight restriction is set over the area, and the following trails have been affected by the fire:

Romero Canyon

Pusch Peak

Pima Canyon

Finger Rock

Ventana Canyon

Officials say two unlawful drone flyovers have occurred since the fire started.

Crews on the ground and in the air are working to contain the flames.

The Santa Catalina Mountains, or the Catalinas, is just north of Tucson and is the most widely-known mountain range in the area.