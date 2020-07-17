Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again

The Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan has been defaced once again.

Video shows at least two people pouring blue paint on the yellow letters of the mural on Friday afternoon. One person, who appears white, is wearing an "All Lives Matter" shirt and a Pride flag with the words "LGBT for Trump" around their neck. The other person, who appears to be Black, is wearing a New York Islanders ball cap and holding an American flag.

Three people, 25-year-old D'Anna Morgan, 39-year-old Juliet Germanotta and 44-year-old Luis Martinez were all arrested and charged with criminal misechief. A 64-year-old wmoan was issued a cirminal court summons for the illegal posting of flyers.

Police are still looking for the man who poured red paint on the 5th Avenue mural on Monday afternoon. The NYPD on Friday released more images of the man they believe did it.

The city-funded mural was painted in front of Trump Tower on July 9. President Donald Trump has called the mural a "symbol of hate."

Police are looking for the person who poured red paint on the BLM mural outside Trump Tower on July 13, 2020. The NYPD released these images of the suspect.

Advertisement

If you have any information, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimeStoppers.NYPDonline.org, or Twitter @NYPDTips.