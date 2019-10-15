Black smoke spotted from Crockett energy facility, authorities declare it "hazmat emergency"

A fire at a petroleum storage facilty in Crockett spewed heavy orange flames and massive black smoke into the air Tuesday afternoon, triggering a widespread emergency response and a shelter in place mandate in the surrounding area.

The fire started about 2:15 p.m. at NuStar Energy, a company that stores and distributes crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids.

No injuries have been reported.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff declared the fire a "hazardous materials emergency" in both Crockett and nearby Rodeo. Deputies said residents should close all their windows and doors, and turn off heaters and air conditioners.

Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokeswoman Tina Landis said the agency was sending an inspector to the site to determine if there were any pollutants. Before the fire, she said that air quality was "good."

SkyFox flew overhead 90 San Pablo Dam Road shortly after the fire broke out, capturing video of flames shooting off the white storage tanks.

Smoke billowing near NuStar Energy. Oct. 15, 2019

NuStar Energy L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas. On its company website, it says it is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation.

NuStar currently has approximately 9,800 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 74 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to the company.

Hercules Mayor Dan Romero said that he drove by the flames and thought it was pretty scary to see the tanks fully engulfed in fire. He also was dismayed that so many people stopped their cars on the side of Interstate 80 to take video of the fire. "They don't realize there could be an explosion and the chemicals coming off of it," he said.

The cause of the fire has not been released.