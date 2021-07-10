Several areas of Arizona see blowing dust, thunderstorm and heat warnings

A blowing dust advisory has been issued for a major part of Arizona on Saturday, July 10, says the National Weather Service (NWS).

The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday for all areas between Tucson and Phoenix.

Just the night before, a dust storm advisory was in effect for several areas in Arizona. The dust storm also brought monsoon thunderstorms to the southeast region of the Valley with wind speeds up to 70 mph.

Several regions of Arizona are also under an excessive heat warning through the weekend, NWS says.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe:

Have flashlights with extra batteries on hand.

Have food that can be prepared without the need for cooking or refrigeration.

Have at least one gallon of clean water for each person in the household.

Have backup power for anyone requiring power for a medical device.

Have backup power for cell phones that do not require charging.

Have a first aid kit ready and accessible.

Never drive into areas with flowing water; it takes less than 10 inches to wash a car away.

Avoid flooded areas, such as washes.

If waters are rising, seek higher ground.

Do not approach downed power lines, the ground can be energized for up to 200 feet.

Keep pets indoors during storms.

