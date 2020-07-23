Blowing dust, gusty winds, scattered storms in Phoenix metro forecast

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are expected through Saturday, July 25.

"Isolated to scattered storms for Phoenix today [July 23] with blowing dust and gusty winds. Scattered storms with locally heavy rainfall expected further east," stated NWS on Twitter. "Flash Flood Watch in effect from Noon to 10 PM for fire burn scars."

NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County that expired at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Impacted locations included Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park, Luke Air Force Base and Surprise Stadium.

