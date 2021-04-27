Body cam video shows Alameda officer's knee on Mario Gonzalez's neck before death, family says

article

The family of a man who died during some sort of "scuffle" with Alameda police is contradicting the official narrative of how he died after a private viewing of a body camera video in the last moments of his life.

In an interview on Tuesday morning with KTVU, brother Gerardo Gonzalez and his attorney, Julia Sherwin, said they saw three officers putting their weight on Mario Gonzalez's back on April 19, and one of those officers had his knee on the 26-year-old's neck. The ordeal lasted about five minutes, Sherwin said.

"What I saw was different from what I was told," Gerardo Gonzalez said. "The medical emergency [that police described] was because they were on his back while he was lying on the ground. It was brought by the officers on top of his head."

Gerardo Gonzalez said it was "heartbreaking" to watch the video on Monday at Alameda City Hall with his mother, who watched the life get snuffed out of her firstborn son, a chef and construction worker, who has a 4-year-old son and was the primary caregiver to his brother, Efrain, who has autism.

Gonzalez never tried to kick or threaten the officers, said Sherwin, who reviewed the body camera video of an "Officer McKinley" with the family.

"This would have felt like torture," said Sherwin, who is an expert in restraint asphyxiation and was called in as a consultant to help prosecute former police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case.

She sees many parallels, not only in how it appears as though Gonzalez died but in the narrative, or lack thereof, portrayed by the Alameda police.

Moments after Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd last May, the original press release about Floyd's death circulated on the internet, showing how police never told the full story of Chauvin sitting on his neck for nine minutes.

"There was no relation to reality," Sherwin said of the initial police press release regarding Gonzalez's death in which police described he died of a "medical emergency" following a "scuffle." "Police often give a false narrative."

"He was very passive," Sherwin said.

An Alameda police press release on the death of Mario Gonzalez.

In addition, Gonzalez was a little heavy and Sherwin said that police are trained to know that a protruding stomach impairs someone's ability to breathe.

Sherwin said that she heard one officer say, "Should we roll him over?" And another officer answered: "No."

Gonazlez died later that day at the hospital. His relatives also said he had been healthy and had no known medical conditions.

Alameda police had no immediate response regarding the family's statements and said the body camera video could be released to the public likely this week.

KTVU was therefore not able to indendently verify what Gonzalez's family and attorney described.

In a statement last week, the Alameda Police Department said that the three officers involved are on paid administrative leave.

Meanwhile, in addition to the Alameda County Sheriff and District Attorney, who will be investigating Gonzalez's death, the city of Alameda hired Louise Renne, of Renne Public Law Group in San Francisco, to lead an independent investigation.

In an earlier statement, police stated only that the Oakland man suffered a "medical emergency" during a "scuffle" when officers tried arresting him and putting his hands behind his back.

Alameda police said officers detained Gonzalez on the 800 block of Oak Street around 10:45 a.m. after responding to two separate reports of an intoxicated person suspected of theft.

Sherwin said that there is actually no proof yet provided that Gonzalez stole a bottle or two of alcohol from a nearby Walgreen's at this point.

She did acknowledge that Gonalez was intoxicated at the time of his death. In the video, she saw an officer administer Narcan to Gonzalez, which is used as an antidote to a drug overdose. But she said there is no evidence that he was on drugs and that police often use Narcan just in case.

Sherwin said Gonazalez is "not a hardened criminal" and this excessive use of force is "heartbreaking" for such a "minuscule" alleged offense.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Gonzalez family.

