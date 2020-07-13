Expand / Collapse search
Body found at Lake Piru days after 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera goes missing

By Kelli Johnson
Updated 8 mins ago
FOX 11 Los Angeles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Naya Rivera arrives for the Point Honors Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 7, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A body was recovered at Lake Piru on Monday morning five days after "Glee" actress Naya Rivera was reported missing, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said. 

"We presume that it is the body of Naya Rivera, but we are awaiting confirmation from the coroner who is en route now,” Sgt. Martha Bugarin said.

On Wednesday around 1 p.m., Rivera rented a pontoon boat with her four-year-old son, Josey, by her side.

Authorities released surveillance footage that showed the 33-year-old parking her black Mercedes G-Wagon and then walking with her son to the boat. This was the last time Rivera was seen alive.

RELATED: Surveillance video, 911 call released amid search for ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera in Lake Piru

Nearly four hours later, her son was found sleeping alone onboard on the northern part of the lake called "The Narrows" with a life vest on. Rivera was nowhere in sight. 

Officials said they found Rivera's purse and an adult life jacket on board. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 