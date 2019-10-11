Body found in canal near Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Firefighters were called to the canal near 29th Avenue and Metro Parkway Friday morning for reports of a body in the water.
"When crews arrived on scene, they found a deceased individual floating in the water," stated Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department.
No details about the person or their identity have been released.
The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the case.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.