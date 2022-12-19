Body found near car on Loop 101 in Peoria

A deadly hit-and-run investigation is underway after authorities say a body was found near a car on the side of a Peoria freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety on Dec 19 says troopers found a car with its driver's side door open and hazards on along the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue.

Fifty feet from the car a body was found.

The victim's identity was not released.

"Right now, we are investigating it as a hit and run fatal collision involving a pedestrian," DPS said.

The Peoria off-ramp is closed due to the investigation.

