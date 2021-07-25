Body found near Cottonwood where teen was washed away by floodwaters

Watch a YCSO press conference coming up soon:

FOX 10 NEA large search effort in Yavapai County has been brought to a halt after deputies say a body was found on Wednesday, however, it hasn't been confirmed the body belongs to the teenager who was swept away by floodwaters on July 24 near Cottonwood.

"This afternoon Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a young female where the Verde River meets the wash where teenager Faith Moore was last seen," said Kristin Greene with the sheriff's office.

The body has not been identified, "however officials believe they may have located the teenager," Greene added.

Crews respond to stranded person call on July 24

Fire crews from Verde Valley and Cottonwood were called at 9 p.m. on July 24 to rescue a car that was stranded in a low water crossing. While they were trying to make contact with the driver, a 16-year-old girl was swept downstream, according to Verde Valley fire officials.

"The two feet of water was enough to initially push the car from where the initial car came from so when you think of water to your knees, it can be deceiving but that’s a lot of pressure and a lot of energy behind them," said Fire Chief David Johnson.

Search teams were immediately deployed and searched the area from Camino Real to State Route 260, but she has not been found. Nearly a hundred volunteers and rescue personnel are scouring the area to find her.

"Due to the rising waters and active storms air support was not immediately available," officials said. "Crews also had numerous active rescues going on simultaneously."

Authorities release identity of missing teen

Faith Moore, 16. Photos courtesy of Danya Weir

The girl, who is identified as Faith Moore, was last seen wearing blue shorts, a light blue shirt and white tennis shoes.

A cell phone and other personal items of Moore were found in the wash.

Verde Valley Fire, Cottonwood Fire and Police, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the National Guard are searching the area. Nearly 100 volunteers, rescue crews, and K-9 units have taken part in the search.

Rescuers say this search has been mostly done by air or by boat. Dozens of volunteers and multiple agencies helping in the search, including the National.

More than 5,000,000 square feet have been scoured while searching for the teen as of July 28.

As crews continue with the search, they are also staying in touch with Faith's family.

"I've had multiple conversations with Joe," said Verde Valley Fire Chief Daniel Johnson about Moore's parents. "Joe spent a lot of years serving the community, and Kim spent a lot of years serving this community, Now it's our time to be able to serve them."

Anyone interested in volunteering for the search effort is asked to check in at Mingus Union High School.

To donate to the family on GoFundMe, click here.

Searchers carrying GPS devices

On July 27, it was reported that authorities are fitting ground crews with GPS tracking devices as the search for Moore continues.

Each searcher looking for Moore in the wash was provided a tracking device, allowing officials to map the searchers’ progress and to plan next steps, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

"We're searching all the way down from the initial incident down the Verde and we're searching the Verde River as well," Johnson said, adding, "Verde river is really muddy right now. Murky water, lot of debris still flowing pretty high. Started to subside a little bit but still extremely dangerous to operate in."

Johnson says teams are developing a plan for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Loved ones, searchers hoping for a miracle

Hundreds of people, including loved ones and community members, held a vigil for Moore on Monday night at the Mingus Union High School softball field.

"Pray that Faith will be found. We will pray for strength in healing for the community and family, for students … there are so many areas we want to pray for tonight," a community member said.

Friends, family and the community are hoping for a miracle after nearly three days of searching.

"We need to find Faith and you need to find Faith. We talked about her name before and I told her what a blessing that the name was and how good it meant and she said she didn't get any credit for it, so right now I'm just going to lift up faith to you," a speaker said at the vigil.

Moore not only played for the Rampage softball program, but she is considered family. The softball field is a place of prayer and support for those who are hoping for the teen to be found.

Counselors, pastors and other support groups are standing by for families and friends.

The hashtag #WeHaveFaith is a slogan of hope.

Moore's softball club coaches, Paige Church and Danya Weir, say they just saw her last Thursday. They even had a tournament scheduled for the weekend but it got canceled due to the storm.

"It's anger, it's sadness, it's what could we have done, could we have done anything differently, the range of emotions is huge," Church said.

Church and Weir are still trying to find words to describe what their team is feeling.

The teen was known as a mentor to younger players.

"These young girls, I believe really looked up to her. She was so kind to everybody and our young ones just loved her," Weir said.

Her coaches are keeping the faith.

"It's so hard but we have faith and we have it in our gut, we have it in our heart, we keep praying. We know God will bring her home," Weir said.

Faith Moore (Faith Moore, 16. Photo by Crystal Hill Photography)

The Associated Press contributed to this report

