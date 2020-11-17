Body found near river bottom, 'obvious signs of foul play,' says Phoenix PD

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in the area of 3100 S. Central Avenue near the river bottom.

When officers arrived at the scene at about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, they located what is believed to be a female.

"It is unknown at this time how long the female had been there. There were obvious signs of foul play," stated Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Further details, such as race, approximate age, or the height of the unidentified body were not released.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment. TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS.