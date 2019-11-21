Bomb claim near Sedona area bank led to evacuation, road closures

article

Roads are back open the Village of Oak Creek near Sedona, after disruptions stemming from a bomb claim earlier on Thursday.

According to officials with YCSO, employees at a Chase Bank near Highway 170 and Verde Valley School Road in the Village of Oak Creek called at around 12:20 p.m. to report a man who was causing a disturbance inside. The man claimed he had a bomb in his van, which was parked just outside.

Employees and customers, according to officials, were able to evacuate. The man, meanwhile, broke out a window and exhibited strange behavior. He was later subdued and taken into custody inside the bank.

The area surrounding the bank was evacuated, according to YCSO, and a DPS bomb squad was called to the scene. Some roads were closed as well during the incident.

In the end, YCSO officials said no device was found.

