Border Patrol agent dies after found unresponsive while on duty in Southern Arizona

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has died after he was found unresponsive while on duty in southern Arizona.

According to KOLD News 13 in Tucson, agents found Robert Hotten, 44, near Mount Washington just south of Patagonia on Sunday. They provided medical care until he could be airlifted to an ambulance.

Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan shared the news via Twitter.

KOLD News 13 reports that Hotten had been with the Border Patrol since 2009 and was assigned to the Tucson Sector Sonoita Station.

No further information has been provided.

