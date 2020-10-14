Bothell Police: Suspect who fled crash scene then carjacked a vehicle has climbed a tree

article

Police are trying to talk a man down from a tree after he ran from a crash scene then carjacked a vehicle from a nearby parking lot.

Bothell Police said the police activity in Canyon Park started as a motorcycle crash on NB 405 near SR-527.

The motorcycle hit a barrier, then possibly hit a truck. The driver of the motorcycle ran away from the scene. Washington State Patrol got reports of shots fired while en route to the crash - possibly by another motorist.

The motorcycle driver reportedly carjacked a small white car on SR-527 near 405, drove it north on SR-527 then abandoned the vehicle in the 18000 block. He then climbed up a nearby tree, where officers are trying to talk him down.

