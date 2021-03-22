Boulder police respond to ‘active shooter’ inside King Soopers grocery store

Boulder police are responding to an active shooter call at a local King Soopers grocery store.

"Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route," police tweeted at approximately 2:50 p.m. local time.

In video from the scene, police could be heard calling out to a suspect over a megaphone. "This is the Boulder Police Department. The entire building is surrounded. I need you to surrender now," police said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles and is developing. Check back for more details.

