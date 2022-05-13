Brittney Griner appears in Moscow court, judge deciding if her detention should be extended

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Moscow court Friday for a hearing on whether her detention will be extended.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The Biden administration says Griner, 31, is being wrongfully detained. The WNBA and U.S. officials have worked toward her release, without visible progress.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

August 28 2015: Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) before a WNBA game against the Washington Mystics at Verizon Center, in Washington D.C. Mystics won 71-63. (Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

