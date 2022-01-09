Bronx apartment fire leaves at least 19 dead, including 9 children

At least 19 people are dead, including nine children after a catastrophic fire inside a Bronx high rise apartment building Sunday afternoon.

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in the hospital, Ringel said.

Officials say the five-alarm fire began inside a duplex located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a 19-story apartment building located at 333 East 181st Street in the Fordham Heights neighborhood just before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro, smoke from the fire ran the entire height of the building, and responding firefighters found victims in stairwells on every floor of the building. Most of the victims suffered from severe smoke inhalation.

Flames pour out of a Bronx apartment in a fire that killed at least 19 people on Sunday.

Nigro reported that 32 people were taken to hospitals in life-threatening conditions as a result of the fire, but the ultimate death toll could be the worst the city has seen since the Happy Land fire in 1990 that killed 87 people.

"This is going to be one of the worst fires we have witnessed here in modern times in the city of New York," Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.

Nigro said that the door of the apartment where the fire started had been left open, allowing the fire and smoke to spread through the building.

Injuries from the fire include 32 people with life-threatening injuries, 9 people in serious condition, and 22 people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roughly 200 firefighters responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but it was not believed to be suspicious in nature.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted: "I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today."

The Red Cross arrived at the building to help the victims and support rescue crews. Crews were seen wheeling cases of water to the scene.

Last week, 12 people, including eight children, died following a fire inside a rowhome in Philadelphia. Investigators said that while the home was equipped with smoke detectors, none of them were operational.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY as more information becomes available.

With the Associated Press.