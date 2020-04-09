Buckeye Police investigating deadly shooting; suspect in custody
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say officers are investigating a deadly shooting.
According to officials, the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of Canyon Springs Boulevard and Sun Valley Parkway.
Officials say the suspect is in custody, but investigators will be at the scene for the next several hours.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.