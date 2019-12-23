Buckeye Police investigating officer-involved shooting; suspect IDed

Buckeye Police investigators are looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened late Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet made by Buckeye Police officials, the shooting happened in the area of Verrado Way and Watkins, just south of Lower Buckeye.

Police have yet to say whether anyone was injured or killed.

FOX 10 has confirmed that the suspect in this incident is Christopher Mendoza, a man who was involved in an armed incident at Walmart and was involved in a number of barricade situations Monday.

Buckeye Police has referred all questions on the shooting to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, as they are now the investigating agency.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.