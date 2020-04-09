Buckeye Police: Man arrested following deadly shooting

article

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say officers are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to officials, the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood north of the intersection of Canyon Springs Boulevard and Sun Valley Parkway. Police received a 911 call at around 5:20 p.m. from a man who claimed he just shot his wife because she had mental health issuea. The man also threatened to shoot himself.

Investigators say once officers arrived at the home, they ordered a 72-year-old to come out of the home, unarmed. The man complied, and was taken into custody without issue.

Inside the home, police officials say a 69-year-old woman was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not identify anyone involved Thursday night, pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is in its early stages.