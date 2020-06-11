Buckeye Police: Person found dead in I-10 median identified as 16-year-old hit-and-run victim

Buckeye Police officials have released new information surrounding an incident where a person was found dead on the median of Interstate 10.

The incident happened on the afternoon of May 22, near the area of I-10 and Watson Road. At the time, police officials say the body went through various stages of decomposition.

On June 11, Buckeye Police identified the body as that of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker, who is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run.

"A check of records showed Mesa Police listed Walker as a missing/runaway juvenile on December 19, 2019," said Buckeye Police Department Public Information Officer, Donni Rossi.

Buckeye Police officials say an investigation is underway to find the driver responsible for Walker's death.