Buckeye Police: Person found dead in I-10 median identified as 16-year-old runaway

Buckeye Police officials have released new information surrounding an incident where a person was found dead on the median of the I-10.

The incident happened on the afternoon of May 22, near the area of I-19 and Watson Road. At the time, police officials say the body went through various stages of decomposition.

On Thursday, Buckeye Police identified the body as that of 16-year-old Anaiah Walker, who is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run. Walker, according to a check of records, was listed as a missing/runaway juvenile by Mesa Police in December 2019.

Buckeye Police officials say an investigation is underway to find the driver responsible for Walker's death.