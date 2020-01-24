Building explosion in northwest Houston felt miles away

Authorities are responding to a building explosion in northwest Houston that was felt miles away.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the explosion was first reported around 4:15 a.m. Friday at a business in the 4500 block of Gessner Road.

The Houston Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital from that area. Hazmat is also responding to the scene.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says flames and small explosions continue, and the public should avoid exposure if possible until further notice. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Chief Acevedo says the debris field is about half a mile.

Patrol units are blocking off the scene. All traffic is asked to avoid the area between Gessner, Genard, Sefani and Clay Road.

Spring Branch ISD says facilities are fine and they are planning for a regular school day at all schools. Transportation delays are anticipated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.