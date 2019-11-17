Bullhead City Police searching for homicide suspect

article

The Bullhead City Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a homicide.

Police say 34-year-old Benji Junior Nunez was involved in an altercation early Sunday morning near Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive that resulted in one man dying and a woman being injured.

Nunez is 5'7" tall, weighs 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is driving a dark grey 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L with AZ plate BBT0502.

If you have any information about Nunez, please contact police at 928-763-1999.