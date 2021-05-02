Burglary turns into Phoenix barricade situation inside apartment

Phoenix Police say a residential burglary suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment on Sunday night. He's since been taken into custody.

At around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to reports of a home being burglarized near 35th and Glenrosa avenues, says Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers got near where the reported burglary was happening and saw the suspect running away.

He went inside an apartment and then barricaded himself, Cox says. It's unknown if it's his apartment.

"The suspect has been taken into police custody without incident," Cox says.