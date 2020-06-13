'Bush Fire' in the Tonto National Forest burning more than 7,000 acres

Fire crews are battling the fast-growing "Bush Fire" in the Tonto National Forest Saturday, says the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

As of Sunday morning, the fire is burning more than 7,745 acres near the Sugarloaf Recreation area. The fire grew from just over 100 acres to more than 7,000 acres in a day.

The fire is said to be human-caused.

State Route 87 in both directions are closed in the area.

No structures are threatened and no evacuations are in place.

Check back for updates as they become available.