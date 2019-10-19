Business owner asking for public's help locating stolen trailer, tools

The owner of Harold Brooks Painting says he left his trailer at one of his project sites because it was his wife's birthday on Friday. He locked everything up, but when he returned the next day, it was gone.

Now, he's asking for the public's help to get it returned because without insurance, he's going to have a deep hole in his pockets.

"Pretty much everything that I do to keep my business going day to day is gone," Brooks said.

Brooks was supposed to be finishing up a project Saturday morning on 105th Avenue in Sun City.

"Show up here a little early at 7 and the trailer is gone," Brooks said.

Brooks is a contractor and his trailer is everything he needs to get the job done.

"All my tools, everything I own, scaffolds, compressors, generators, ladders, drops, paintbrushes, rollers, power tools," Brooks said.

Brooks says the trailer is unique. It's red and had small low tires.

"To me, it's material things. But it took me 10 years to get those material things to build my company where it is today to feed my family," Brooks said.

The amount of items taken are worth about $35,000.

"Without that, I'm starting brand new again," Brooks said.

The owner of the home where it was stolen is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the trailer.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.