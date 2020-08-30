Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 1:30 PM MST, Mohave County
3
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 1:13 PM MST until SUN 1:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Bystanders stop brazen rape attempt on UES subway platform

Published 
Crime-publicsafety
FOX 5 NY

NYPD searching for attempted rapist caught on camera

The NYPD is searching for a man caught on camera attempting to rape a woman on a subway platform on the Upper East Side.

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man caught on a shocking video attempting to rape a woman on an Upper East Side subway platform.

Police say the incident happened at around 11 a.m. Saturday night inside of the Lexington Avenue and East 63rd Street subway station.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, was waiting for a Q train when the suspect pushed her to the ground, got on top of her, and began attempting to rape her, only stopping when a crowd of bystanders formed.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, a black Afro and facial hair, last seen wearing sunglasses, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark cargo pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android