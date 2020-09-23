California governor to announce 'major' climate initiative to reduce carbon

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would be announcing a "major" climate initiative on Wednesday morning, which aims at "dramatically" advancing the state's progress toward a low-carbon future.

The announcement will come at 10:30 a.m. and be live-streamed here.

His announcement comes during Climate Week 2020.

Earlier this month, Newsom stood in the fire-ravaged Oroville State Recreation Area, promising to speed up the state’s efforts to tackle climate change, announcing “this is a climate damn emergency."

“Mother Nature is physics, biology and chemistry. She bats last and she bats 1,000. That’s the reality,” he said at the time. “The debate is over, around climate change. Just come to the state of California. Observe it with your own eyes.”

CalMatters pointed out that California law already calls for for 100% carbon-free electricity by 2045, which Newsom called “nice” but “inadequate to meet the challenges to the state.” And in June, California EPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld pledged to re-evaluate the state’s landmark cap-and-trade program.

“Across the entire spectrum, our goals are inadequate,” Newsom said.

He vowed to accelerate efforts to decarbonize the economy, increase the number of electric vehicles on California’s roads, electrify transportation and green the state’s soil, industrial and agricultural policies. He did not provide many details at the time.

A United Nations report released in mid-September said carbon emissions declined this year because of coronavirus. But they are starting to creep back up with 2020 still set to close out the warmest five-year period on record. The UN said that global emissions must drop 7.6 percent each year over the next decade to offset the most extreme effects of climate change, including hotter and more destrutive wildfires.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, Newsom will join a virtual panel with 10 U.S. Climate Alliance governors to discuss their states’ respective commitments in support of Paris Agreement targets.

On Thursday, Newsom will host a California Climate Action Day highlighting the state’s leadership, featuring virtual discussions with world, state, tribal and local leaders, business executives and other experts covering a wide array of climate issues.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.