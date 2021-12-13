California reimplementing statewide indoor mask mandate

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:31 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind and Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

California reimplementing statewide indoor mask mandate

By Mary Stringini
Published 
Updated 3:14PM
COVID-19 Mask Mandates
FOX 11

California issues temporary indoor mask mandate for all counties

California is under a statewide indoor mask mandate as the state continues to see more COVID-19 cases.

LOS ANGELES - California is issuing an indoor mask mandate statewide for over the Christmas holiday, citing a 47% increase in COVID-19 case rates across the state since Thanksgiving, State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Monday.

The mandate will require everyone in California to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status, from December 15 through January 15.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The new order will also require those who have not been vaccinated to show proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test within one day of the event or a negative PCR test within two days of the event. The current rules require a test within 72 hours of the event.

State officials will also recommend, but not require, that people who travel to California or return to the state after traveling be tested for COVID-19 within three to five days.

Certain parts of the state, like Los Angeles County, already have an indoor mask mandate in place, but other parts of the state do not. According to Ghaly, roughly half of California's population lives in counties that already have an indoor mask-wearing requirement in place.

"As we look at the evidence that masks do make a difference, even a 10% increase in indoor masking can reduce case transmission significantly," he said.

Dr. Ghaly did not share any information about an enforcement strategy for this new mandate, but "strongly recommended" local governments and businesses implement a strategy themselves in order to "save lives." 

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

 