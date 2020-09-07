Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
6
High Wind Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead NRA/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley

California wildfire started because of pyrotechnics at gender reveal party: CalFire

By Lisa Fernandez
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
KTVU FOX 2

Fire started by gender reveal party

Fire started by gender reveal party in San Bernardino County

OAK GLEN, Calif. - A wildfire burning in San Bernardino County was started by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party, Cal Fire reported. 

The El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen, began at 10:23 a.m. on Saturday in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.

The fire spread from the park to the north on to Yucaipa Ridge that separates Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls from the City of Yucaipa.

As of Monday morning, the fire had burned more than 11 square miles and was 5% contained. Hundreds of people were evacuated. 

Cal Fire officials on Sunday did not identify who hosted the party and if the hosts will be held responsible for the fire. A call to the agency was not immediately returned on Monday. 