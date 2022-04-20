Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Police issue all-clear after aircraft incident spurs US Capitol evacuation

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:26PM
U.S.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Officials say the scare that caused the evacuation of the Capitol complex Wednesday evening was caused by parachutists from the Army Golden Knights jumping into Nats Park.

The Army parachutists reportedly flew in the wrong direction, causing the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) to issue the initial alert. 

Less than 30 minutes later, the federal law enforcement agency said that the evacuation was out of an "abundance of caution" and lifted the threat warning at the Capitol.

FOX News has confirmed that the single-engine Cessna aircraft entered the exclusion zone around the Capitol after dropping off the parachutists at Nats Park. Authorities say the plane then entered the flight exclusion zone, which triggered the alarm. 

Multiple Capitol security officials say there was no "heads up," which they usually get during these types of events. As a result, they triggered the alarm and prompted the Capitol evacuation. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 soon for more details.