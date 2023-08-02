Expand / Collapse search
Capitol Police issue shelter-in-place order following report of possible active shooter

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 12:00PM
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON - Capitol Police have issued a shelter-in-place order for the Senate Office Buildings as they investigate a report of a possible active shooter.

Police say officers responded to a "concerning" 911 call and have asked the public to avoid the area as they continue a search of the grounds. 

There are no confirmed reports of gunfire at this time, according to police, but they are continuing to advise anyone in the building to remain inside and follow the direction of officers.

FOX News reporter Hillary Vaughn tells FOX 5 she was in the third-floor Capitol Rotunda when police in assault gear entered and told members of the media to evacuate. Vaughn reports that they were ushered down the stairs and that "police were in a posture that seemed to be trying to contain an active threat."

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. 