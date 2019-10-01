Car crashes through wall before crashing into Sun City West Pond; 2 taken to hospital

Fire officials tell FOX 10 that two people were taken to the hospital after they were found inside a car that was submerged in a pond in the West Valley.

The car was found in a pond near a supermarket in Sun City West. According to officials with the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, there was still a survivable pocket of air inside the car when firefighters rescued the two from the back window. The car reportedly crashed through a wall before entering the pond.

One of the two people, according to officials, suffered possibly life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if the person had a medical condition prior to the incident, or if the injuries were caused by the crash into the wall and the pond.