Car crashes through wall, plunges into Sun City West Pond; 2 taken to hospital

Published 
Sun City West
Car found submerged in Sun City West pond

Two people were found inside a car that crashed into a pond in the West Valley. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. - Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials tell FOX 10 that two people were transported to an area hospital after they were found inside a car that was found submerged in a pond near a supermarket. 

There was still a survivable pocket of air inside the car when firefighters rescued the two from the back window. The car reportedly crashed through a wall before entering the pond near R.H. Johnson Blvd. and Camino Del Sol on Tuesday.

One of the two people, according to officials, suffered possibly life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if the person had a medical condition prior to the incident, or if the injuries were caused by the crash into the wall and the pond.

No names have been released in this case.