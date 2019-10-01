Car crashes through wall, plunges into Sun City West Pond; 2 taken to hospital

Arizona Fire and Medical Authority officials tell FOX 10 that two people were transported to an area hospital after they were found inside a car that was found submerged in a pond near a supermarket.

There was still a survivable pocket of air inside the car when firefighters rescued the two from the back window. The car reportedly crashed through a wall before entering the pond near R.H. Johnson Blvd. and Camino Del Sol on Tuesday.

One of the two people, according to officials, suffered possibly life-threatening injuries. It is unknown if the person had a medical condition prior to the incident, or if the injuries were caused by the crash into the wall and the pond.

No names have been released in this case.