A car erupted in flames along I-17 near downtown Phoenix on Van Buren Street on the night of May 16.

Shortly after the flames broke out on the northbound side of the highway around 5:30 p.m., fire crews arrived and doused the car, putting the fire out.

It's not known what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

