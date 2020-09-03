Expand / Collapse search
Car rams through police brutality protesters in Times Square

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Ny
FOX 5 NY

Rally for Daniel Prude held in Times Square

A car rammed through a crowd of people in Times Square protesting the death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York.

NEW YORK - A car reportedly drove through a group of anti-police brutality protesters in Times Square on Thursday evening.

Video on social media appears to show the car at first lurching forward before speeding through the crowd of protesters.

Only minor injuries were reported as a result.

In a tweet, the NYPD said it was investigating the incident.

The march was being held to protest the death of Daniel Prude, who died of suffocation after an encounter with police in Rochester, New York in March.

