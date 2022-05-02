Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins suspended for 6 games without pay for using performance-enhancing substances

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals announced a suspension with no pay of DeAndre Hopkins for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced on May 2.

"Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game," a team spokesperson said.

There were no details on the performance-enhancing substance Hopkins is accused of using.

