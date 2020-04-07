Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Carrollton police arrest teen who claimed she was intentionally spreading COVID-19 coronavirus

Published 
Updated 33 mins ago
News
FOX 4

CARROLLTON, Texas - Carrollton police have arrested an 18-year-old who posted on social media that she tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus and is “willfully spreading it.”

Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony. She turned herself in on Tuesday morning after widespread media coverage the past two days.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Maradiaga told police she is COVID-19 negative. Officials said they have no proof she previously tested positive.

Maradiaga has a bond of $20,000 and was taken to the Denton County Jail.

The teen will be ordered to quarantine for 21 days after she is released from jail as a precaution, police said.

RELATED: Police searching for Carrollton 18-year-old who claims to be ‘willingly spreading’ COVID-19

Police searching for Carrollton 18-year-old who claims to be ‘willingly spreading’ COVID-19

Police say whether or not Maradiaga turns out to be positive for COVID-19, she's already committed a third-degree felony of making a terroristic threat.