Casa Grande police seek missing 16-year-old girl

Casa Grande police are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

According to the Casa Grande Police Department, 16-year-old Angelica Sanchez was last seen at 4 p.m. at the Vista Grande High School library.

Angelica is five-feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a black and gold hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, pink flip flops and a black Reebok backpack.

If you have any information, please call Casa Grande police at 520-421-8700 or dial 911.