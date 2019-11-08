Celebration of life ceremony to be held for fallen MCSO detention officer Gene Lee

On November 8, the life of a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer, killed in a brutal attack, will be honored with a Celebration of Life ceremony.

The service for Officer Gene Lee will be held at Comerica Theatre in downtown Phoenix and the public is invited to pay their respects.

MCSO says Lee was attacked by an inmate shortly after starting his shift at the Lower Buckeye Jail back on October 29. That inmate, identified as Daniel Davitt, was in custody for pending charges of sexual assault of a child.

Investigators say Davitt knocked Lee to the ground. Lee would never regain consciousness and it was announced that he died the following day.

Sheriff Paul Penzone says that Davitt had previously filed a federal complaint against Lee, but still called the attack unprovoked.

Davitt was transferred to the Pinal County Jail.

Lee was 64 years old. He leaves behind a wife, two children, and two grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Ceremony honoring Officer Gene Lee

Nov. 8, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Comerica Theatre

400 W. Washington St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

https://www.facebook.com/events/460268651262720

