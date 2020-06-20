'Central Fire' grows to 1,500 acres in the Tonto National Forest

article

Fire crews are battling the "Central Fire" in the Tonto National Forest, just one of the many wildfires destroying protected Arizona land.

As of Saturday night, officials with the Tonto National Forest said the fire is burning 1,500 acres and is 0% contained.

"We will have resources in place to ensure all structures are protected. The fire is moving away from homes," the Daisy Mountain Fire Department said. They said the fire is traveling in the northeast direction, further into the forest.

The fast-growing "Bush Fire" is burning in the forest and is over 170,000 acres as of Saturday night. It's 7% contained.