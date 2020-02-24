Chamber of Commerce officials say local businesses are starting to feel impact from COVID-19 coronavirus

article

The world is now starting to feel the financial and economic impacts from the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, the Dow sank more than 1,000 points amidst fears over the virus’ damage to the economy, wiped out gains made by the index so far in 2020.

Meanwhile, new cases of infection have been reported in Europe and the Middle East, according to the Associated Press.

“Showing that this is a highly contagious virus that is spreading, despite the efforts of top health systems to contain it,” said FOX News Contributor Marc Siegel.

Supply chains with links to China could be disrupted if production stops for any length of time. Now, there are concerns the disruption could cause shortages on all kinds of goods, from electronics to medical supplies.

Mike Huckins with the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce says things aren’t at crisis level in Arizona yet, but economic concerns are growing daily.

“One is a local small business, a furniture store. They're having trouble restocking their shelves. Their floor displays goods from China, and also a big tech company. Obviously, a supply chain has been greatly affected.”

Advertisement

Huckins says in Arizona, tourism, manufacturing and technology are being hit the hardest, and the months ahead may be a bit rough because of the economic slowdown.

"Arizona's economy is not going to crash from this,” said Huckins. “We may see a little softening, but we are well positioned to weather the storm on this.”

During the SARS outbreak in the early 2000s, Huckins said the economic impact lasted for a few months, but things could be different this time if the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak drags on for a long time.