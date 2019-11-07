Chandler PD searching for missing 16-year-old girl

article

Chandler Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old girl who was supposed to come home from school on Wednesday night.

Police say Melissa Sajn also attends school in Tempe and uses the lightrail to commute between the two schools.

On Wednesday night, Mesa police discovered Sajn's personal belongings at Pioneer Park located near the lightrail and her Mesa school.

Sajn is five foot eight inches tall with a medium build. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you're asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

If you have any information on Sajn's whereabouts, please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.