Chandler Police: 1 dead, child critical following hit and run, suspect sought

article

Chandler Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit and run.

The incident happened on Monday at 5:45 p.m. near Alma School Road and Erie Street.

Police say a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound on Alma School struck an adult and a 12-year-old child who were crossing the street at Erie. The driver left the scene.

Officers say the adult died on the scene and the child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Alma School Rd. is shut down in both directions at Flint St. for northbound traffic and Galveston St. for southbound traffic.

Police are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay here for updates.