Chandler Police: 1 person seriously hurt after crash involving 2 vehicles
article
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say a person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the night of July 28.
According to officials, the crash happened in the area of Gilbert and Chandler Heights, and one of the vehicles involved in the two-car crash rolled over.
Police officials say there are others who are being treated and taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.
