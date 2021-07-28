Chandler Police: 1 person seriously hurt after crash involving 2 vehicles

article

Chandler Police officials say a person had to be taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the night of July 28.

According to officials, the crash happened in the area of Gilbert and Chandler Heights, and one of the vehicles involved in the two-car crash rolled over.

Police officials say there are others who are being treated and taken to the hospital with less serious injuries.

